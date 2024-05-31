KTR slams ‘foolish bid’ of Congress govt to change state emblem

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday condemned the Congress government’s reported efforts to remove the images of Charminar and Kakatiya Kala Thoranam from the state emblem.

Rama Rao, along with senior party leaders, visited Charminar on Thursday and demanded that the state government revoke its decision to remove Charminar from the official emblem.

He described this effort as foolish and stubborn, disregarding the self-respect and emotions of the people of Telangana. He also criticised these efforts as a diversion tactic to shift people’s attention away from the ongoing agricultural and administrative crises, and government’s corruption in the state.

He said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s attempts were nothing but to erase former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and his initiatives from Telangana’s history. “No one can erase the history of Telangana,” he said.

Political malice & vengeance

Rama Rao accused the Congress government of acting out of political malice and vengeance, ignoring the positive developments of the past ten years.

He questioned the sudden necessity and urgency to remove these symbols, leaving aside the electoral promises that should be the current government’s primary priority.

“Hyderabad is the spirit of Telangana, and Charminar is the symbol of Hyderabad. Globally, Hyderabad is recognised by this symbol of Charminar,” he said.

Despite significant opposition from the people of Telangana and activists, the government was acting with political malaise, the BRS working president alleged.

He warned that if the Congress government did not revoke its decision, the BRS would launch protests across the state. Rama Rao also pointed out that when Hyderabad celebrated its 400th anniversary, it was the Congress government that grandly celebrated the occasion, using Charminar as the event’s logo.

He alleged that the Congress government’s attitude and foolish efforts had ruined the celebratory atmosphere of Telangana’s formation.