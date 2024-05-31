KTR slams ‘foolish bid’ of Congress govt to change state emblem

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday condemned the Congress government’s reported efforts to remove the images of Charminar and Kakatiya Kala Thoranam from the state emblem.
Rama Rao, along with senior party leaders, visited Charminar on Thursday and demanded that the state government revoke its decision to remove Charminar from the official emblem.
He described this effort as foolish and stubborn, disregarding the self-respect and emotions of the people of Telangana. He also criticised these efforts as a diversion tactic to shift people’s attention away from the ongoing agricultural and administrative crises, and government’s corruption in the state.
He said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s attempts were nothing but to erase former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and his initiatives from Telangana’s history. “No one can erase the history of Telangana,” he said.
Political malice & vengeance
Rama Rao accused the Congress government of acting out of political malice and vengeance, ignoring the positive developments of the past ten years.
He questioned the sudden necessity and urgency to remove these symbols, leaving aside the electoral promises that should be the current government’s primary priority.
“Hyderabad is the spirit of Telangana, and Charminar is the symbol of Hyderabad. Globally, Hyderabad is recognised by this symbol of Charminar,” he said.
Despite significant opposition from the people of Telangana and activists, the government was acting with political malaise, the BRS working president alleged.
He warned that if the Congress government did not revoke its decision, the BRS would launch protests across the state. Rama Rao also pointed out that when Hyderabad celebrated its 400th anniversary, it was the Congress government that grandly celebrated the occasion, using Charminar as the event’s logo.
He alleged that the Congress government’s attitude and foolish efforts had ruined the celebratory atmosphere of Telangana’s formation.
BRS cadre asked to stage protests
BRS leader Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar on Thursday condemned the state government’s decision to remove Kakatiya Kala Thoranam from the state emblem. Speaking to the media here, the former government chief whip urged the party cadre to stage a protest over the issue at Kaloji Centre in Hanamkonda on Friday. “It is not the decision of the Congress. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy never participated in the Telangana movement. He has no knowledge about the rule and legacy of Kakatiya dynasty. That’s why he is trying to erase it,” he said. “Why are ministers like Seethakka (Dansari Anasuya) and Konda Surekha, who belong to the historic Warangal city, maintaining silence over the decision to remove Kakatiya Kala Thoranam from the state emblem. If the Congress government removes the Kakatiya Kala Thoranam from the emblem, we will once again start a movement,” he added.
BRS leaders booked for barging into Thoranalu tourist spot
Azam Jahi Mills Colony police registered a case against the BRS leaders after they forced their way past security personnel to enter the Thoranalu tourist spot in Fort Warangal on Thursday. Police booked former government chief whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, former MLA Nannapuneni Narender, Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, MLC Basavaraj Saraiah, former MP B Vinod Kumar, A Rakesh Reddy, and 50 others based on a complaint filed by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) authorities. The BRS leaders staged a protest at the tourist spot against the state government’s decision to remove Kakatiya Kala Thoranam from the state emblem. In their complaint, the ASI staff said that the BRS activists did not buy entrance tickets but illegally barged entered the tourist place and held a press meet, causing “trouble” for the general public. Azam Jhai Mills Colony Inspector P Mallaiah said that the BRS activists were booked under Section 143, 188, 342, 323, r/w 149 of the IPC