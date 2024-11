HYDERABAD: As the Congress government is set to complete one year in office on December 7, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has reportedly asked his Cabinet colleagues and the principal secretaries of all departments to submit progress reports. According to sources, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has instructed the officials to submit their reports by November 20.

The sources added that the chief minister sought details related to development activities, progress of new initiatives and ongoing projects. He reportedly also asked for information on works started by the previous government, problems pertaining to those initiatives and steps taken to rectify the issues.

The chief minister is believed to have sought progress reports as he wants to review the first year of his administration, assess the works carried out by each department and outline plans for the next four years.

After the Congress won the 2023 Assembly elections, Revanth and his colleagues took oath on December 7. Since then, the government has been trying to implement all the guarantees the grand old party promised to the people. Among the major poll promises, the Congress government has implemented the waiver of farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh, free bus travel for women, subsidy on LPG cylinders, increasing Rajiv Aarogyasri assistance to Rs 10 lakh, giving 200 units of free electricity and provision of Rs 500 bonus per quintal of superfine variety of paddy. The Revanth Reddy administration also initiated several other programmes and projects, including skill varsity, Musi river rejuvenation, integrated schools and construction of lift irrigation projects.