Fund crunch hits free meals for students at district library in Telangana

NIZAMABAD: Senior Congress leader and District Libraries Chairman Anthreddy Raja Reddy has been finding it difficult to restore the free meals programme at the District Library. Sources said that for two months, the chairman has been looking for donors to support this programme.

It is reported that over 200 unemployed youth from the surrounding villages visit the library and spend hours together, studying for competitive exams. However, they do not bring meals with them as they leave their homes in the early hours and spend hours studying in the library. The youth have requested the government to entitle libraries as intellectual hubs and restore the free meals programme.

The sources said that during the previous government, MLC K Kavitha provided free lunch at the district library. Before that, she also implemented a similar facility for attendants at the GGH, Nizamabad, and later extended it to Bodhan and Armoor hospitals. These facilities were successfully implemented till her arrest in the Delhi liquor scam.

Chairman Anthreddy told TNIE: “It is expensive to provide free meals to unemployed youth as the programme would cost Rs 7 lakh per month.” He said that he had been contacting several people for donations.

“Unlike the BRS, we have faced challenges to restore the free meal service. I am ready to spend some amount to improve the facilities but the cost of free meal restoration is out of budget. That is the reason, I have been looking for donors,” said Chairman Anthreddy.