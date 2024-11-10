Telangana HC stays report on JH Housing Society

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has issued an interim order suspending the inquiry report prepared by the deputy registrar recommending recovery of Rs 17,16,67,739 and Rs 23,42,473 from the previous governing body of the Jubilee Hills Co-operative House Building Society.

Justice T Madhavi Devi was hearing a petition filed by advocate Ramesh Chaudhary, challenging the Deputy Registrar’s report. Chaudhary contended that the inquiry process was not conducted in accordance with the law, specifically citing a violation of the provisions under the Telangana Co-operative Societies Act, 1964.

He argued that the inquiry officer was appointed on March 23, 2022, with the deadline for completing the investigation extended until November 19, 2022. However, according to Section 51 of the Act, the maximum time allowed for an inquiry is four months, extendable by only two months. This made the extended deadline of November 19, 2022, unlawful, he argued.

During the hearing, counsel for the government presented written instructions, but Justice Madhavi Devi expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of clarity in the submissions, particularly the absence of a date confirming when the inquiry report had been finalised and posted the matter for further hearing on November 19.