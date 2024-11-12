BRS faces multiple investigations as phone-tapping case, corruption probe intensify

HYDERABAD: The BRS is bracing for yet another attack from investigation agencies as for the first time, the police, who are investigating the phone-tapping allegations against police officials under the erstwhile BRS regime, have sent a notice to former BRS MLA from Nakrekal Chirumarthi Lingaiah asking him to appear before them.

Sources said that Lingaiah made frequent calls and chatted with the police officials who were arrested in connection with the phone-tapping case. The IO asked the former MLA to appear before him on Monday. Lingaiah, however, sought time till November 14 citing health problems.

The notice has sent shockwaves across the BRS. The party leaders are worried over who would get notices next and how many are on the police’s radar.

The development could not have come at a worse time for the BRS. The party already finds itself in a spot of bother as the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has sought permission from the Governor to prosecute former minister KT Rama Rao in the case related to releasing of Rs 55 crore from HMDA for conducting Formula E races in Hyderabad.