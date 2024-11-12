No room for religious discrimination in Telangana: CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Stating that there was no room for religious discrimination in his government and in the state, Chief Minister A Revanth on Monday appreciated the Christian community for working to eliminate defects from society and usher in the good.

The chief minister participated in a Thanksgiving meeting organised by P Satish Kumar, founder and pastor of the Calvary Temple Church at Hafeezpet.

“I appreciate all of you who have been working hard to eliminate defects from society and usher in good,” he said.

Revanth stated that India’s strength was its culture that has embraced one and all allowing the country to flourish. “Everyone, regardless of caste or religion, is given respect. The efforts made by Christian missionaries in education and medical services are commendable,” he added.

Revanth pointed out that Christian missionaries have been providing quality education at low cost at a time education has become big business. “Hospitals run by Christian missionaries are a role model,” he said.

He recalled that late chief minister YS Rajashekhara Reddy introduced Arogyasri scheme to extend medical treatment to every poor person.

Stating that drug addiction has been causing irreparable damage to the society, the chief minister asked Satish to propagate the message to the devotees about the importance of avoiding drugs and curbing the menace of ganja. “My government is doing its best to eradicate drug abuse. Take responsibility from your side as someone who serves God,” he said.

Ending his speech, the chief minister said: “India is a symbol of religious harmony. There is no room for religious discrimination in the state. My government is taking all measures to maintain peace.”