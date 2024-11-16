Kupti minor irrigation project estimates revised to Rs 1,300 crore from Rs 700 cr

ADILABAD: The long pending Kupti Minor Irrigation Project may after all become a reality. A revised estimate for Rs 1,300 crore is before the government for clearance.

The project is designed to be constructed at Neradigonda. The original estimate in 2019-20 was for Rs 700 crore. The officials will call for tenders once the government clears the project.

The project is expected to impound six to seven tmcft water for which the previous government gave administrative sanction but later on inordinate delay made it a non-starter.

After the Congress came to power, it announced that a survey would be done for the project. It allocated Rs 234 crore for the survey works in the budget.

The revenue and irrigation department officials organised meetings with farmers to create awareness among them on the survey and to clear their doubts they had.

The project will submerge four villages including two tribal hamlets. The four villages are: Kupti, Kumari, Gandhari and Gajili. All the four

have 2,500 population and they have 900 cattle. The extent of land is 1,800 acres of which 1,100 acres is pure black cotton soil. Farmers raise two crops in a year.

Ahead of the Assembly elections, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had promised the project to the people and now he has to keep his word.

Once the project is completed, the problem of excess water flowing into the Kadam project would be solved. Every year, the Kadam project is letting out 30 to 40 tmcft downstream.

If the Kupti project is completed, it would ensure water flow to Kuntala waterfalls throughout the year which might promote tourism. If tourism picks up, the local tribal youths will get employment. The ayacut area under the project will also increase.

The farmers now want to know how much compensation they would get before they cooperate with the state government for conducting the survey.