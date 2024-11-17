BC Welfare school principal suspended for harassing students in Telangana

JAGTIAL: The principal of Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule (MJRP) BC Welfare Residential School for girls was suspended following a protest by students demanding her replacement for harassing and neglecting their requests in Laxmipur on Saturday.

From recent times the students have alleged that the principal, Y Mamatha, did not allow them to talk to their parents during weekends or free time, hurled abusive language and took naps during working hours.

Money was collected from students who arrived late to the hostel. When questioned, the principal would say that the money would be used for school development.

The students further alleged that the allocated cosmetic funds were misused by her. Moreover, facilities in the school were in deteriorating condition, they added.

MJRP BC Welfare Residential Schools Regional Coordinator, M Anjali, visited the school and announced the principal’s suspension. She said that reports regarding the issue have been sent to higher officials and a serious note would be taken of the principal’s attitude.