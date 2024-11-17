Judge orders YouTube to block defamatory content violating personal rights

Making it clear that no content causing harassment to citizens or infringing on personal rights guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution could be permitted, Justice NV Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court has directed YouTube India to immediately block defamatory content on one of its channels MIMAMSA Victims.

This channel is maintained by A Murali Krishna and Samatha Shyamala.

The judge also restrained the respondents from uploading any further defamatory material targeting the petitioners and adjourned the case to December 4.

The court was hearing a writ petition filed by Molla Shivakumar alias Shivaiah, a real estate businessman, along with his wife and son alleging that the respondents uploaded defamatory content on YouTube to tarnish their reputation.