Government okays master plan for Warangal

HYDERABAD: The state government has approved the Master Plan for Kakatiya (Warangal) Development Area - 2041. An order to this regard was issued by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department on Sunday.

The master plan has been approved along with the land-use zoning and general development promotion regulations for the area as furnished by the vice chairman of KUDA. However, there is a condition that the building rules must be as per the GOMs No. 168, its subsequent amendments and the Telangana Municipal Land Development (Layout and Subdivision) Rules, 2017 and its subsequent amendments, respectively.

The KUDA vice-chairman has been directed to ensure that a copy of the master plan along with land use zoning and general development promotion regulations should be kept open for inspection at the KUDA Office and prominent places.

Meanwhile, the MAUD department has given the administrative sanction of Rs 32.50 crore for the construction of the administrative towers of Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC).