Telangana adopts Centre’s guidelines for reservoir de-sedimentation

HYDERABAD: Following the Cabinet decision to carry out de-sedimentation of reservoirs in the state, the government has adopted the National Framework for Sediment Management Guidelines issued by the Jal Shakti Ministry.

Irrigation Secretary Rahul Bojja issued orders to this effect on Tuesday.

It may be recalled that the state government constituted a Cabinet sub-committee for the implementation of the National Framework for Sediment Management. After the sub-committee submitted its report, the state Cabinet, on October 26, decided to carry out de-sedimentation in the Kadiyam reservoir as a pilot project.

The orders, issued by Rahul Bojja say: “The government accorded approval to adopt National Framework for Sediment Management Guidelines issued by the Ministry of Jal Shakti. Also, the government approved the adoption of the revenue generation model as per the recommendations of the Cabinet sub-committee.”