CM Revanth Reddy launches major development projects worth Rs 679 crore in Vemulawada

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : In his first visit to Vemulawada since assuming office, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday laid the foundation for various development works estimated to cost Rs 679 crore in the temple town.

The chief minister, who performed special pujas and the Kode Mokkulu (ox offering) ritual at the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple, also inspected the proposed development plan for the temple. The government has allocated Rs 76 crore for the plan.

It is worth mentioning that ahead of the CM’s visit, the government sanctioned Rs 35 crore for the Nitya Annadana Satram at the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple.