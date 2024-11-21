CM Revanth Reddy launches major development projects worth Rs 679 crore in Vemulawada

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : In his first visit to Vemulawada since assuming office, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday laid the foundation for various development works estimated to cost Rs 679 crore in the temple town.
The chief minister, who performed special pujas and the Kode Mokkulu (ox offering) ritual at the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple, also inspected the proposed development plan for the temple. The government has allocated Rs 76 crore for the plan.
It is worth mentioning that ahead of the CM’s visit, the government sanctioned Rs 35 crore for the Nitya Annadana Satram at the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple.
On Wednesday, Revanth also laid the foundation for 4,696 Indiramma houses (estimated cost Rs 236 crore) and for the construction of a special block at the Sircilla Government Medical College (estimated cost Rs 166 crore).
Other works for which the chief minister laid the foundation virtually from the temple premises included road widening works from Mula Vagu to Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple (estimated cost Rs 47.85 crore), a technical centre at Rudrangi mandal (Rs 42 crore), construction of a PHC at Veernapally mandal (Rs 1.50 crore), and a junior college at Medipally (Rs 5 crore).
He also inaugurated the Sircilla District SP office (built with Rs 28 crore in funds), a library building (Rs 1.45 crore), and a women’s hostel (Rs 4.80 crore), all located in Vemulawada.
The chief minister also released Rs 5 crore for land acquisition for the Sri Pada Yellampally Project canals and Rs 11.79 crore for the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, Package 9 works.