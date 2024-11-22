False propaganda won’t deter us, asserts Telangana Dy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday appealed to party leaders and activists to proudly publicise the implementation of schemes in the 10 month of Congress rule.

Vikarmarka was speaking at the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee executive committee meeting held at the Gandhi Bhavan where TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and other senior leaders were also present.

Addressing the meeting, Vikramarka urged the party leaders to vociferously condemn the false propaganda being spread by the BRS and BJP against the Congress government and the developmental projects initiated by the ruling party. He asserted that the Opposition’s false propaganda would not deter the government from building the Future City with all the facilities which will attract the world.

Vikramarka also accused the BRS and BJP of trying to obstruct the development of Hyderabad city as well as plans to establish industries. He accused the two parties of provoking innocent people and farmers for political benefits. “The government will construct new houses for those affected after rejuvenating the Musi river,” Vikramara promised. He accused the BRS, which ruled the state for 10 years, of failing to release even a single Group-1 notification and pointed out that the Congress regime did this within months of coming to power while ensuring there were no paper leaks.

The deputy CM described the ongoing caste survey as one of the biggest achievements of the Congress in recent times.

“The state government launched the caste survey across Telangana as per the promises made by Rahul Gandhi. The survey will help us identify the number of people living in poverty, the communities lagging behind in development and so on. The survey report will help the government devise welfare programmes tailored to the needs,” Vikramarka said, accusing the BRS and BJP of resorting to scaremongering in their attempts to scuttle the survey.

He also asserted that Congress would not snatch anyone’s lands forcibly in the name of any project and would give a fair and justifiable compensation thus protecting the rights of the property owners.