Differences in Sangareddy Congress reach flash point

SANGAREDDY: Differences between Congress in-charge in Patancheru Assembly constituency Kata Srinivas Goud and MLA Gudem Mahipal Rddy seem to have reached a tipping point.

Srinivas Goud reportedly met Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vkiramarka and told him how his rival Mahipal Reddy was riding roughshod over him.

“No one either in the government or in the party has time to listen to me. The party leadership is supporting my rival who was instrumental in filing cases against Congress activists when he was in the BRS. Posts are given to those recommended by him. Those who got posts were those who harassed the party workers when the Congress was in the opposition. I will be forced to explore options available to me,” Srinivas Goud reportedly categorically told the party leadership.

Srinivas Goud has been acting in-charge of the Congress in Patancheru for the past 15 years. He is close to Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha. He lost election to the Assembly in 2018 and 2023 from the segment for various reasons.

BRS’ Gudem Mahipal Reddy won the elections thrice in a row from the constituency. Recently he joined the Congress which Srinivas Goud opposed. Both the leaders do not see eye to eye this led to a reduction in votes that should have gone to the Congress candidate in the Lok Sabha elections.

He accused Mahipal Reddy of joining the Congress only to save his skin from penal action as his family is involved in granite business, which is allegedly being run in violation of rules.