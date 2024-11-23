President Murmu calls for 'Nation First' spirit to overcome mental slavery and strengthen national unity

HYDERABAD: Stating that due to centuries of subjugation, Indians became victims of mental slavery, President Droupadi Murmu emphasised the need to instil a sense of ‘Nation First’ among citizens to make India a developed country.

Speaking at the inaugural session of LokManthan at Shilpakala Vedika on Friday, the President said that for centuries colonial powers not only exploited India economically but also attempted to destroy its social fabric. “The rulers, who looked down upon our rich intellectual tradition, instilled a sense of cultural inferiority among us. Their traditions were imposed upon us, which were harmful to our unity.”

Murmu emphasised that India’s diversity added a unique beauty to its fundamental unity. “Whether we are forest dwellers, villagers, or city residents, we are all Indians,” she stated, adding, “this spirit of national unity has kept the nation together despite numerous challenges.”

She noted that efforts had been made for centuries to divide and weaken the Indian society, with artificial distinctions created to break its natural unity.

Indian ideology has wider influence across globe: Prez

President Murmu said, “However, our citizens imbued with the spirit of Indianness, have kept the flame of national unity alive.”

The President further stated that the influence of Indian ideology had spread widely across the world since ancient times. “India’s religious beliefs, art, music, technology, medical systems, language and literature have been appreciated globally. Indian philosophical systems were the first to gift the world with ideal life values. It is our responsibility to strengthen the glorious traditions of our ancestors,” Murmu added.

She appreciated all the stakeholders for organising the LokManthan, calling it a commendable effort to strengthen the threads of unity in India’s rich culture, traditions, and heritage. She emphasised the importance of understanding and strengthening India’s cultural and intellectual heritage.