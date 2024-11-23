Telangana govt will review MoUs with Adani: PCC chief

HYDERABAD: “If corruption allegations against Gautam Adani are proved, we will review the agreements signed with him. We will allow investments in the state only if they are in accordance with the law,” Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president B Mahesh Kumar Goud said on Friday.

Addressing a news conference at Gandhi Bhavan here, he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of doing favours to Adani helping the later amass riches. He demanded immediate arrest of Adani and constitution of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe into the allegations against the industrialist.

He alleged that Adani had manipulated the stock market by colluding with the SEBI chairperson and demanded to know why the PM was not taking action against her.

Mahesh accused the prime minister of using the ED, CBI and other probe agencies as weapons against the opposition parties. The Telangana government did not allow even an inch of land to Adani and that Rs 100 crore donated by him to Revanth Reddy was meant for use in development of skill university. “It is not meant for Revanth Reddy’s personal use,” he clarified and added that even if BRS working president KT Rama Rao donates Rs 50 crore for use in the construction of the Skill University, the government would accept it.

He also made it clear that the Congress government in the state would place the MoUs with Adani before the Joint Parliament Committee and proceed further in accordance with the findings of the JPCs’ report. He clarified that the government was acting as per the law and whoever want to do business in the state would have to abide by it.

2 BRS MLAs in touch

Meanwhile, the TPCC chief said two BRS MLAs who are very close to KTR were contemplating joining the Congress. He also said that a few more BRS MLAs were in touch with the Congress and several leaders were in queue to join the party.

Reacting to Telangana High Court’s judgment on disqualification of the BRS MLAs who joined the Congress, Mahesh said that it’s a decision that came under the purview of the speaker and he would act in accordance with the law.