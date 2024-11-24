Vikarabad Collector's attack: No innocent will suffer, won’t spare guilty, says CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Stating that Pharma City was not being established in Kodangal but an industrial corridor, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday made it clear that the state government would not spare those who were behind the conspiracy that resulted in the attack on the Vikarabad district collector.

However, the government will consider the cases if they were filed on innocent farmers, he said.

On Saturday, leaders of CPM, CPI and other Left parties met the chief minister and submitted a memorandum on the Lagcherla incident.

During the meeting, the chief minister said that the objective of establishing the industrial corridor was to provide job opportunities to the youth and women in the Kodangal Assembly constituency. He said that as the MLA representing Kodangal, the development of the constituency was his responsibility. “Why would I trouble the people of my own constituency,” Revanth asked.

He also made it clear only non-polluting industries would be set up. The chief minister also said that the government would consider enhancing the compensation for the land to be acquired for the project.

CPM state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram, CPI state secretary and MLA Kunamneni Sambashiva Rao and other leaders were among those who met the chief minister.