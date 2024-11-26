KTR asks tribals to protect their lands from Congress government

MAHABUBABAD : Alleging that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was trying to forcibly take away tribal lands and give those to his brothers and son-in-law, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday asked tribals to fight and protect their lands from the Congress government.

The BRS leader was speaking during the Maha Dharna organised at the MRO office in Mahabubabad in solidarity with the “victims” of recent violence in Lagcherla village.

“The chief minister went to Delhi 28 times but he has no time to solve the problems being faced by the people of Telangana. Despite his frequent visits to the national capital, he failed to get any central funds for development works in the state. But to help his son-in-law set up pharma units, he is trying to forcibly take away lands from the tribals,” he said.

“When BRS leaders raised objections, they were arrested,” he added and wondered why police failed to initiate action against Congress MLAs and their supporters who threatened to pelt stones at him and other BRS leaders for holding the Maha Dharna.

Claiming that the Lagcherla women, including those were pregnant, have been protesting against land acquisition for the last nine months, he said the CM is refusing to visit his own constituency to know the problems of his constituents. “The villagers don’t want to give their agricultural lands to the government. Then why is the Congress government trying to establish pharma clusters here,” he asked.

Recalling the key role played by the people of Mahabubabad in the statehood movement, he stated that now there is a need start a movement to unite the SC, ST, BC and minority communities and fight to protect the tribal lands.