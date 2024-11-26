SC, ST Commission to submit report to Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

SANGAREDDY : State SC, ST Commission will soon submit a report on the Lagcherla incident to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Commission chairman Bakki Venkataiah on Monday visited the district jail at Kandi and interacted with the arrested villagers.

Later speaking to reporters, he said: “We have visited Lagcherla and Rotibanda Thanda and interacted with the local people. These farmers are in a state of shock and fear.

The attack on the Collector and other officials is condemnable. But it is not right to arrest the innocent people. Police were also rude to the arrested persons. We have asked the Superintendent of Police to release the innocent people,” he said.

Stating that there are alternative lands available for establishment of industries, he said that the Commission will ask the CM to shift these proposed pharma units those place.