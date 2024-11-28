New facility for juvenile rehabilitation inaugurated in Telangana

HYDERABAD: An international-standard outdoor multipurpose court and a STEM Tinkering Lab, designed to foster the holistic development of children in conflict with the law, for juvenile rehabilitation, was inaugurated by Youngistaan Foundation, and the CSR initiative by Bosch Global Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd. in collaboration with the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare, the Department of Juvenile Welfare, Correctional Services and Welfare of Street Children, Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Telangana Social Impact Group (T-SIG), on Wednesday.

These facilities aim to engage boys through structured recreational activities like sports and theatre, and enhanced vocational training in photography, professional hair cutting, individual and group counseling, hospitality and hotel management courses, technology development and more.

A Kanthi Wesley, IAS, director Women and Child Welfare Department and of Juvenile Welfare, Correctional Services, and Welfare of Street Children stated: “We appreciate the work being done in the home.

We are proud to partner with Youngistaan Foundation and BOSCH on this exceptional initiative that supports these inspiring children. We request the team to extend this impactful work to other homes as well.”