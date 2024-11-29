Telangana

Telangana HC extends Bhujanga Rao’s interim bail till December 4 in phone-tapping case

Bhujanga Rao had earlier been granted interim bail by the High Court.
Telangana High Court
Telangana High Court(File photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan)
T G Naidu
Updated on
1 min read

HYDERABAD: Justice G Radha Rani of the Telangana High Court has extended the interim bail granted to N Bhujanga Rao, one of the accused in the phone-tapping case till December 4. The order comes after counsel for Bhujanga Rao highlighted procedural developments in a related case pending before SC.

Bhujanga Rao had earlier been granted interim bail by the High Court.

During the hearing on Thursday, Bhujanga Rao’s counsel drew attention to a petition filed by A-4 in the case, Mekala Tirupatanna, pending before the SC. In that petition, Tirupatanna has challenged the High Court’s order denying his bail. The Supreme Court has adjourned the matter by two weeks, directing the state government to file its counter affidavit.

Telangana HC
phone-tapping case
Bhujanga Rao

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com