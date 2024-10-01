Telangana government likely to scrap 22K double bedroom houses

HYDERABAD: The state government is likely to cancel all double bedroom houses (2BHKs) which have not yet been launched so far, particularly in the GHMC limits.

Sources said the officials of the Housing department made a proposal to the chief minister in this regard.

The ‘dignity’ double-bedroom housing scheme was started by the previous BRS government. After the Congress came to power in December 2023, it launched the Indiramma Housing Scheme and wants to do away with the ‘dignity’ scheme.

Sources said the state government has identified 22,843 houses which have not yet been grounded. There are about 55,008 double-bedroom houses at various stages of construction. To complete these, the government has estimated that the funds required would be Rs 2,742.19 crore. Of these, Rs 1,836.34 crore is needed for constructing the houses and Rs 905.85 crore for developing other infrastructure.

The sources mentioned that the officials had proposed to utilise about Rs 500 crore of the funds from the sale of Rajiv Swagruha and Rs 456.96 crore grants to be received under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY - U) for completion of remaining works.

As the government has allotted 15,000 double bedrooms to rehabilitate the families to be affected by the Musi riverfront project, Housing department officials proposed to seek funds from Musi River Development Corporation Limited for completion of balance works of double bedrooms in Hyderabad. The officials estimated that the value of each house will be Rs 8.5 lakh and for 15,000 houses they would require Rs 1,275 crore from the MRDCL.

On the other hand, the government identified a large number of unoccupied double bedroom houses in the GHMC limits. One of the officials said: “There are various reasons for non occupation of the houses. They include lack of water or power connection and they are far from the workplace and schools for their children.” Sources said that recently, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed the officials of Water Board and TGSPDCL to expedite the connections.

Of the 65,083 selected beneficiaries, the government handed over keys of the houses to 59,225 beneficiaries long back, but only 15,581 beneficiaries have occupied them.