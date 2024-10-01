Telangana: Majority of encroachers who ‘gobbled’ 1.5K lakes are BRS MLAs, says TPCC chief

HYDERABAD: Launching a scathing attack against the Opposition BRS for criticising the government for demolishing illegal structures, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Monday said that the majority of encroachers who gobbled portions of around 1,500 lakes were pink party legislators.

He made these remarks while expressing serious concern over protecting human life and the environment. He said that they would complain about those on social media spreading fake news.

Addressing a press conference along with MP M Anil Kumar Yadav and TPCC media committee chairman Sama Rammohan Reddy at Gandhi Bhavan, the TPCC chief said that BRS stand against clearing the illegal structures is nothing but “devils chanting Vedas”.

He added that the BRS is spewing venom over HYDRAA with the help of “paid artists”.

Maintaining that environment is a cause of concern for global investors, he predicted that Musi rejuvenation would attract more investments to Hyderabad. He said that the state government is religiously handling the operations of HYDRAA.

Countering the accusations of BRS leaders that the Congress government was rendering injustice to poor and middle class, Mahesh sought to remind BRS that they have even handcuffed farmers when they were in power.