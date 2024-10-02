BRS started Musi project, ordered demolitions too, says Minister D Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: Lambasting the BRS leaders for misleading the people, IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Tuesday said that the Musi Riverfront Development Project was started by the pink party when it was in power.

Addressing the media at the Secretariat, the minister said: “It was the previous BRS government which started the project. It also issued instructions to officials to demolish all structures built on buffer zone and FTL of Musi river. But now the BRS leaders are making statements that are contradictory to the decisions taken by their government.”

During the press conference, Sridhar Babu also presented copies of the GOs issued by the BRS government as well as minutes of the meetings related to the Musi development.

“In 2017, GO No 90 was issued, creating the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation. Who and which party was in power in 2017? The previous BRS government also appointed a chairman to the corporation,” he said.

“In 2018, a meeting was held for chalking out on action plan. That meeting discussed removal of encroachments and illegal constructions, rehabilitation and eviction plan and also fixing of boundaries and buffer zone limits,” he added.

Stating that the then municipal administration minister KT Rama Rao held a series of meeting on Musi project between 2018 to 2022, Sridhar Babu said: “In June 2020, KTR also instructed the district collector to fix the boundary and prepare the master plan. He also instructed officials to take forward the project on a war footing. He instructed officials to demolish all structures in buffer zone and FTL of Musi river. In fact, the BRS government had identified 8,480 such structures in Musi catchment area.”

The minister also said that the BRS government issued GO 7 in 2016, according to which the riverbed boundary and buffer zone limit as set at 50 metres.

“The Congress government did not change that buffer zone limit. We are going forward as per the GO issued by the BRS government,” he said and added that the BRS leaders were trying to mislead the people.

“If what you do is correct, then is it wrong if we do the same thing? If BRS gives any suggestions in resolving the problems, we are ready to listen. But I suggest that the BRS refrain from misleading the people with false statements,” he added.

Sridhar Babu said that people were suffering due to floods in Musi and that is why the government wants to develop the river.