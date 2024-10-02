Floods: Centre releases Rs 416.8 crore to Telangana, Andhra Pradesh gets Rs 1,036 crore

HYDERABAD: The Union government on Tuesday released Rs 416.80 crore to the government of Telangana for the flood-affected areas.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released Rs 5,858.60 crore to 14 flood-affected states as the Centre’s share from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and an advance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). This includes Rs 1,492 crore to Maharashtra, Rs 1,036 crore to Andhra Pradesh, Rs 716 crore to Assam, Rs 655.60 crore to Bihar, Rs 600 crore to Gujarat, Rs 189.20 crore to Himachal Pradesh, Rs 145.60 crore to Kerala, Rs 50 crore to Manipur, Rs 21.60 crore to Mizoram, Rs 19.20 crore to Nagaland, Rs 23.60 crore to Sikkim, Rs 416.80 crore to Telangana, Rs 25 crore to Tripura and Rs 468 crore to West Bengal.

These states have been affected due to extremely heavy rainfall, floods and landslides during the south-west monsoon this year.

Nearly 15K cr released

Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) were sent to the flood-affected states for on-the-spot assessment of the damages.

An official release said: “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah more than Rs 14,958 crore has already been released to 21 states during this year. This includes Rs 9,044.80 crore from SDRF to 21 states, Rs 4,528.66 crore from NDRF to 15 states and Rs 1,385.45 crore from State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to 11 states”.