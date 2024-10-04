'Group-I prelims results challenged on flimsy grounds': Telangana govt to High Court

HYDERABAD: Justice Pulla Karthik of the Telangana High Court was told by Special Government Pleader (SGP) Rahul Reddy that the writ petitions challenging the Telangana State Public Service Commission’s (TGPSC) Group-I preliminary examination were not maintainable.

The petitions were filed by candidates urging the court to order cancellation of the exam due to alleged errors in seven questions.

Rahul Reddy asserted that all the petitioners failed to clear the Group-1 Preliminary Examination and filed the petitions only to secure another opportunity to reappear. According to the SGP, the claims of ambiguous answers and incorrect questions were “flimsy.”

During his arguments, the SGP said that Group-I examinations are for high-level posts, and candidates are expected to provide answers that involve logical reasoning, not just simple calculations like 2+2=4. He further informed the court that of the 3,02,172 candidates who took the exam, TGPSC received 6,470 objections physically and 721 objections online.

These objections were referred to an expert committee, consisting of experienced professors from reputed institutions, who reviewed them thoroughly. The final key and exam results were published after the expert committee submitted its report.

The SGP also cited Rule 25 of the Telangana Public Service Commission’s Rules and Procedures, arguing that the commission has the power to cancel the notification and the examination. This was in response to the contention of senior counsels G. Shiva and Jonnalagadda Sudheer, representing the petitioners, who argued that TGPSC lacked such authority.