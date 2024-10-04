'Stop drama, give Rs 500 crore to evictees' Telangana CM Revanth goads BRS

HYDERABAD: Striking back at the BRS for its recent remarks regarding the Musi riverfront development project, a visibly combative Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday advised the opposition party to donate Rs 500 crore from its treasure trove of Rs 1,500 crore lying in its bank accounts to the project evictees rather than merely expressing outrage.

Speaking at the launch of the pilot phase of Family Digital Cards (FDC) in Secunderabad, he said, “While the Congress government intends to protect Hyderabad from floods and traffic problems, [BRS leaders] KT Rama Rao and Harish Rao are slinging mud at the government. The people are watching the drama staged by the BRS with hired actors. They are crying that injustice is being done to the people."

"So, the BRS should donate Rs 500 crore from its account - which has Rs 1,500 crore looted from the people - to distribute to people living along the Musi. Before [the BRS] came to power [in 2014], its leaders didn’t even have chappals to wear. Now, they have Rs 1,500 crore in the bank account of the party. Who does the money belong to? Isn’t it meant for Telangana people?” he added.

Announcing plans to convene an all-party meeting on the relocation of Musi evictees, Revanth said, “Come and give your suggestions. There are 1,000 acres of government land at Jawaharnagar. Let us give 150 sq yd to each Musi victim and provide Indiramma houses. Come, let us discuss. I appeal to BJP and BRS leaders: Let’s gather details of who encroached the full tank level (FTL) and buffer zones of lakes and government lands.”

Asserting that the administration was willing to listen to the problems of the people, Revanth said that when the government initiated discussions on HYDRAA in the Assembly, BRS MLAs hastily exited the House.

“If they had given suggestions then, this situation would not have arisen. Now, tell us what we should do for the poor. Neither you nor I are giving away our ancestral wealth; it is money collected from the people through taxes,” he added.

The chief minister pointed out that while 12,000 people are living in the Musi catchment areas, the government has allocated 15,000 2BHK houses.

“The government is providing 2BHK houses and Rs 25,000 to help those living in unhygienic conditions to relocate to dignified places. Tell me, what alternative is there? What can be done for poor people?” he questioned.

Revanth also challenged BJP MP Eatala Rajender to get Rs 25,000 crore from the Centre for rehabilitating the Musi evictees. “I will also come; let us both go and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to request funds for Hyderabad. The BJP government in Gujarat can develop the Sabarmati river, but should we not develop the Musi river in Hyderabad?” he quipped.