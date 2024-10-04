'Stop drama, give Rs 500 crore to evictees' Telangana CM Revanth goads BRS

HYDERABAD: Striking back at the BRS for its recent remarks regarding the Musi riverfront development project, a visibly combative Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday advised the opposition party to donate Rs 500 crore from its treasure trove of Rs 1,500 crore lying in its bank accounts to the project evictees rather than merely expressing outrage.
Speaking at the launch of the pilot phase of Family Digital Cards (FDC) in Secunderabad, he said, “While the Congress government intends to protect Hyderabad from floods and traffic problems, [BRS leaders] KT Rama Rao and Harish Rao are slinging mud at the government. The people are watching the drama staged by the BRS with hired actors. They are crying that injustice is being done to the people."
"So, the BRS should donate Rs 500 crore from its account - which has Rs 1,500 crore looted from the people - to distribute to people living along the Musi. Before [the BRS] came to power [in 2014], its leaders didn’t even have chappals to wear. Now, they have Rs 1,500 crore in the bank account of the party. Who does the money belong to? Isn’t it meant for Telangana people?” he added.
Announcing plans to convene an all-party meeting on the relocation of Musi evictees, Revanth said, “Come and give your suggestions. There are 1,000 acres of government land at Jawaharnagar. Let us give 150 sq yd to each Musi victim and provide Indiramma houses. Come, let us discuss. I appeal to BJP and BRS leaders: Let’s gather details of who encroached the full tank level (FTL) and buffer zones of lakes and government lands.”
Asserting that the administration was willing to listen to the problems of the people, Revanth said that when the government initiated discussions on HYDRAA in the Assembly, BRS MLAs hastily exited the House.
“If they had given suggestions then, this situation would not have arisen. Now, tell us what we should do for the poor. Neither you nor I are giving away our ancestral wealth; it is money collected from the people through taxes,” he added.
The chief minister pointed out that while 12,000 people are living in the Musi catchment areas, the government has allocated 15,000 2BHK houses.
“The government is providing 2BHK houses and Rs 25,000 to help those living in unhygienic conditions to relocate to dignified places. Tell me, what alternative is there? What can be done for poor people?” he questioned.
Revanth also challenged BJP MP Eatala Rajender to get Rs 25,000 crore from the Centre for rehabilitating the Musi evictees. “I will also come; let us both go and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to request funds for Hyderabad. The BJP government in Gujarat can develop the Sabarmati river, but should we not develop the Musi river in Hyderabad?” he quipped.
BRS leaders using poor to protect their farmhouses: CM
The chief minister accused BRS leaders of staging a drama to protect their farmhouses.
“Those who ruled the state for 10 years looted it. Isn’t it true that you [BRS leaders] are doing this to protect your farmhouses? You’re using the poor as shields to safeguard your properties,” he charged.
Lashing out at senior BRS leaders, Revanth asked, “The farmhouse you [KTR] own at Janwada - isn’t that an illegal construction? Should it be demolished or not? The farmhouse owned by Harish at Aziznagar - is it illegal or not? Should we demolish it?"
"Three sons of [former minister] Sabitha Indra Reddy own three farmhouses. Should we demolish them or not? Congress leader KVP Ramachandra Rao’s farmhouse should be demolished or not? KTR, Harish and Sabitha must answer these questions. How long will you escape? Maybe 10 days or a month at most, but I will not leave anyone.”
He further alleged: “Was it not a BRS leader who built buildings in Nalla Cheruvu and sold them? Didn’t BRS leaders sell 100 sq yd for Rs 10 lakh on the banks of the Musi river? BRS leaders created illegal plots in Nalla Cheruvu, Sunnam Cheruvu and on the Musi banks. We have a responsibility to protect Hyderabad. The rich people who built farmhouses near Gandipet and Himayatsagar are dumping their wastewater into the lakes. Should people of Hyderabad drink that contaminated water?”
Revanth said that if the government does not solve the problems of Hyderabad residents, “no one can live in the city”.
“I understand the grief and plight of common people, but we can’t let this continue. The government doesn’t want to see tears in people’s eyes. We are ready to provide for their needs. We didn’t take up the Musi project for political gains. I am aware that we might face some political loss,” he added.
He asserted that the government was committed to removing all encroachments in buffer zones and FTLs of all lakes.
‘Info from 30 depts in 1 card’
On the FDC, the chief minister said that the cards will help people avail the benefits of welfare schemes. He criticised the previous BRS government for allegedly ignoring people’s demands for ration cards over the last 10 years. He said the new policy was introduced after studying the policies of other states.
“Some people do not understand the difference between a ration card and a FDC. All the details of welfare schemes implemented by various departments will be stored in a single FDC. The government is working to integrate information from 30 departments into one card. We have already announced plans to implement the ‘One State, One Card’ policy. The goal of the new policy is to ensure that all eligible people receive the benefits of welfare schemes. The FDC will serve as a protective shield for every family. It will provide access to benefits like ration, Aarogyasri, fee reimbursement and more. Everyone’s health profile will also be included in the card to help the poor,” he added.
