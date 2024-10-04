Telangana HC refuses to stay single-judge orders in MLAs’ defection case

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday refused to stay the single-judge orders in a batch of three writ petitions seeking the disqualification of MLAs who defected from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to the Congress.

A division bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Sreenivas Rao has adjourned the hearing of all three matters to October 24.

Earlier, BRS leaders P Kaushik Reddy and Vivekananda Goud filed a petition demanding the disqualification of three MLAs - MLAs Danam Nagender (Khairatabad), Kadiyam Srihari (Station Ghanpur) and Tellam Venkat Rao (Bhadrachalam).

Additionally, BJP Assembly floor leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy had filed a similar petition against the Khairatabad legislator.

On September 9, the high court directed the office of the Assembly Speaker to decide on the disqualification petitions within four weeks. The court had warned that if the Speaker failed to act within this time frame, it would take up the matter for hearing.

Challenging the single-judge orders, the Legislative Assembly, represented by its secretary, filed three writ appeals requesting a stay.

Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy urged the court to hear these appeals on Friday, but the division bench - citing the upcoming Dasara vacation and the extensive time required for the hearings - rejected the request and adjourned the matter to October 24.