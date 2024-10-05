Solar Model Village pilot project to come up at Siripuram

WARANGAL: Siripuram in Madhira Assembly constituency has been selected for the Solar Model Village pilot project. It’s aimed at making the village a role model for solar power adoption and sustainable energy practices in the region.

TGNPDCL Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Karnati Varun Reddy, who visited Siripuram on Friday, interacted with the people and explained the advantages of the pilot project. He discussed with the domestic consumers and farmers the vision behind the project and the steps being taken to make the initiative a success.

Siripuram has approximately 1,039 domestic consumers and 520 agriculture consumers.

Varun Reddy highlighted the potential benefits of transitioning to solar energy for both domestic and agriculture purposes. The project will be implemented at zero cost for the consumers, ensuring widespread adoption without economic barriers.

After completion of solar panel installations, consumers will have the opportunity to sell surplus electricity back to the DISCOM, generating additional revenue. This will empower villagers to become financially self-sufficient. The farmers will be encouraged to collaborate and install solar panels collectively in shared agricultural fields, optimising space and resources, said Varun Reddy.

He reiterated the urgency of reducing dependence on fossil fuels, which are major contributors to environmental degradation and climate instability. He emphasised that transitioning to solar energy is not just about economic benefits but also about protecting our environment for future generations. By embracing renewable energy, Siripuram can play a pivotal role in mitigating climate risks and promoting sustainable growth in rural Telangana.

He urged the people of Siripuram to take full advantage of this initiative and collectively work towards making the project a grand success. He appealed to the residents to actively participate and ensure the protection and maintenance of solar installations, thereby contributing to the village’s progress and environmental sustainability. “Siripuram will soon stand as a shining example of what a community can achieve when it embraces clean energy. Together, let’s make this village a beacon of hope for sustainable development across the country,” he said.