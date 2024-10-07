Cracks developed in bridge on Terlangana's national highway563 repaired

KARIMNAGAR: Just days after a story appeared in these columns — under the headline NHAI authorities shocked at substandard works on NH563 — the contracting agency has repaired the cracks that had developed in the alignment wall.

Recently, TNIE reported that the wall developed cracks due to sub-standard construction work on the under-construction bridge in the Bommakal area. Experts explained that such cracks often occur during the summer and expand during the winter.

Structural Manager Narender told TNIE that the cracks were sealed using matching pads. Following this incident, NHAI project director Durga Prasad dispatched a team to assess the severity of the cracks in the alignment wall. He said that the incident would not impact any ongoing work on the NH563 road, bridge, or alignment wall and that no lives would be at risk in the future.