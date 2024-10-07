Human rights activists recall Balagopal’s contributions on 15th death anniversary

HYDERABAD: Speakers recalled the contributions of K Balagopal during “Remembering Balagopal”, the 15th memorial meeting of noted rights activist K Balagopal, here in the city.

The event, organised by the Human Rights Forum (HRF), saw unveiling of three books, including one titled Reservationla Vargikarana Prajaswamika Drukpadham (Sub-categorisation of Reservations and Democratic Perspectives), a compilation of essays and arguments on SC sub-categorisation.

Speakers said that Balagopal had provided several arguments on SC sub-categorisation, which were used during the recent hearings in the Supreme Court.

During the day-long programme, the HRF also organised talks titled “Israel’s Genocidal Project In Palestine” by Prof Achin Vanaik and “Locating Queerness In People’s Movement” by activist Tashi Choedup.

The forum also screened a documentary — “Prisoner No. 626710 Is Present”, a film on Umar Khalid, who has been in jail for over four years for protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act, and his fellow prisoners by Lalit Vachani.

The activists group also issued a statement condemning the recent alleged encounter killings of Maoists in Chhattisgarh.

They demanded that murder charges be filed against the police personnel involved in the killings. They also demanded that the state adopt a democratic, political, and constitutional approach to deal with the Maoists.

Delivering his talk, Prof Achin Vanayak said that Israel is waging an unjust war on Palestine and criticised Israel for bringing the Middle East region to the brink of war.

He said that Palestine was divided during colonial rule and today the existence of the Palestinian state has been put in jeopardy.

Noted activists like S Jeevan Kumar, VS Krishna, Prof G Haragopal, Dr S Thirupataiah, Vemana Vasantha Lakshmi, Gutta Rohit and Shravya Mallavarapu participated in the event.