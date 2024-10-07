Lite byte: Telangana BJP asks supporters not to carry any events after Rythu Deeksha controversy

All work and no pay

The nominated chairpersons of state corporations were left rather miffed after their recent meeting with the PCC chief. It appears that the party leadership is now asking them to go around districts to campaign about government programmes, but these chairpersons aren’t exactly feeling like VIPs. They’re not even getting their salaries on time. They added that the measly Rs 1 lakh just isn’t cutting it and are now demanding it be doubled. Apparently, they are also unhappy that their offices are small. One of them shared his experience with the department’s principal secretary and said he had been humiliated as the officer rejected his suggestions. Further, he noted that more than a hundred cheques issued had bounced. It is learnt that the PCC chief till now has neither given them any assurance nor denied their requests.

Differences to the fore again?

Soon after the Rythu Deeksha organised by some BJP MLAs and MPs in Telangana, the elected leaders were in for a surprise. The party leadership is believed to have asked them not to carry out any activity without the consent of the state chief. Further, they were asked to instead concentrate on the membership drive, and help the party reach 50 lakh members mark without fail. The incident appears to have once again exposed the rift between the state party leadership and its MLAs and MPs.

Ministers jump on school bandwagon

When the chief minister rolled out the Young India Integrated Residential Schools project, he decided to test the waters in his very own constituency, Kodangal. The deputy chief minister wanted one in Madhira and soon his segment too was added to the list. But it didn’t stop there. Now, it appears that all ministers have successfully persuaded the CM to include their segments as part of the pilot project. Husnabad, Nalgonda, Huzurnagar, Manthani, Mulugu, Palair, Khammam, Warangal, Kollapur, and Andole all joined the club on Sunday along with a few other segments.

Inputs: Ireddy Srinivas Reddy, Manda Ravinder Reddy