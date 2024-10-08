Former MLA Teegala offers to rejoin TDP, help revive it in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Former MLA Teegala Krishna Reddy on Monday triggered a wave of speculation in Telangana politics after he announced that he would soon be joining the TDP and will work to revive the party in Telangana.

Krishna Reddy was speaking after meeting Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at his residence in Jubilee Hills along with BRS MLAs Ch Malla Reddy and Marri Rajashekhar Reddy on Monday.

The former MLA, who also served as the Mayor of Hyderabad, said that the party has retained immense goodwill among the people and also has a dedicated cadre base in Telangana.

“People have not forgotten that it was under Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership that Hyderabad saw unprecedented development. A lot of leaders are ready to rejoin the party as they have attachment with late NT Rama Rao and Chandrababu Naidu,” Krishna Reddy said.

Meanwhile, Malla Reddy presented an invitation card for the wedding of the daughter of Marri Rajashekhar Reddy to Chandrababu Naidu. Marri Rajashekhar Reddy is Malla Reddy’s son-in-law.