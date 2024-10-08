Telangana: Staggered timings among suggestions made to ease traffic in IT corridor

HYDERABAD: To address the growing traffic concerns in Cyberabad, particularly the IT Corridor, industry members convened a meeting with Commissioner Avinash Mohanty along with Cyberabad traffic police Commissioner Joel Davis on Monday.

The meeting was aimed at exploring short-term and medium-term solutions to alleviate traffic congestion in the IT hubs of Hitec City and the Financial District.

Several strategies were discussed such as staggered shifts to ease traffic both across the week and within the day, IT companies to share information on arrival patterns for better data collection and prediction, installation of cameras on high rise buildings for live monitoring of traffic flow, support with traffic marshals to enable better traffic management with potentially utilizing CSR funds for this initiative.

Other ideas on the table were encouraging employees for carpooling, improving roads and creating alternate routes to help ease some of the traffic flows.

Improving public transport infrastructure for support staff across hitec city and financial district areas including parking facilities and bus bays at Raidurgam metro station, and Image Towers was also discussed.

Additionally, the construction of more foot-over-bridges (FOBs) was also discussed to enable better movement of pedestrians and also easy access to IT parks as well as centralized transportation system/shared shuttles within IT parks.

As some of the ideas would need coordination with other departments, a follow-up meeting in the next couple of weeks with stakeholders from TGIIC, TSRTC, GHMC and other relevant government departments.

While Ramesh Kaza, Secretary of SCSC, suggested forming small cluster groups to oversee the execution of each action item Prashanth Nandella, president of HYSEA, added that SCSC and HYSEA will collaborate closely to create a Task Force and hold periodic meetings to review progress and results