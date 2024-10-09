Warangal residents obstruct, attempt to attack MRO over false demolition fears

WARANGAL: The residents of SR Nagar in Warangal district, led to believe rumours of HYDRAA-like demolitions in their area, obstructed and raised slogans against Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) Md Iqbal when he, along with his team, reached the spot to inspect government land.

The MRO was actually there to inspect the Sadula Bathukamma immersion site at SR Nagar on the instructions of Wardhannapet MLA KR Nagaraju, sources said.

Rumours had spread that the MRO was going to mark the houses for demolition. Subsequently, local residents blocked the MRO and his team and even attempted to attack them, but they managed to flee with the help of police personnel.

Following the incident, the MRO lodged a complaint with Enumamula police.

Speaking to TNIE, Iqbal said, “As per the directions of the MLA, we visited SR Nagar to inspect government land for the Sadula Bathukamma festival. There are around seven guntas of government land in the area. Local leader K Rajashekhar misled residents by telling them that we were there to mark their houses for demolition. As a result, the locals obstructed us and attempted to attack my team. We managed to escape, but our vehicle was damaged.”

Enumamula Inspector A Raghavendra confirmed that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.