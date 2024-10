HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will lay foundation stones for the Young India Integrated Residential School Complex at Kondurg mandal in Rangareddy district and in Madhira, respectively, on Friday.

The government has so far received proposals from 25 Assembly segments for the construction of the residential schools. Foundation stones for these 25 schools will be laid simultaneously on Friday.

The state government, to revamp the education system, has come up with the innovative idea of constructing integrated residential schools and earmarked Rs 5,000 crore for the purpose.

“The construction of Young India Integrated schools is a historical decision. Now, focus will be bestowed on education to enable Telangana human resources to compete with the rest of the world,” said Vikramarka.

Education would be imparted from Classes V to XII with international standards in these schools to be constructed in an extent of 20 acres to 25 acres.