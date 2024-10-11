‘Missing’ former ministers, MLAs cause anxiety in BRS

HYDERABAD: The gradual disappearance of scores of former BRS ministers and MLAs from the political scene is having a jarring impact on the pink party leadership.
They seem to have withdrawn into a cocoon and are not seen in their constituencies. They seem to be not taking part in any of the programmes that the party is coming up with. Their lack of interest in championing the cause of the party is having a demoralising effect on the BRS cadre, which the party cannot afford at this stage.
The party had won 88 seats in the 2018 Assembly elections and later on 12 Congress MLAs joined its ranks.
Cut to the 2023 elections, the BRS won just 39 seats. One legislator later died in a road accident. Soon after, 10 of its MLAs deserted the party and joined the ruling Congress. This has, for all practical purposes, brought the strength of the BRS down to 28.
The BRS leadership is wondering what has happened to the remaining 50 former MLAs, including a few former ministers.
As local body elections are likely to be held some time next year, the party wants to get its act together but the former MLAs seemed to have done a Houdini act.
Cameo appearance
Former ministers KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao, G Jagadish Reddy, P Sabitha Indra Reddy are among those who are actively taking part in party programmes. Now and then, former minister S Niranjan Reddy makes a cameo appearance.
The other leaders have become scarce as they are not seen even once in a blue moon at the Telangana Bhavan.
It is said that they are very much frustrated over the BRS losing power and are suffering from bouts of depression. This sense of disillusionment is causing them to keep away from the party programmes as they no longer hold offices to wield power.
As there are no major elections now, they seem to be thinking that they could chill and get back into action at the time of the elections.
But what they seem to have not understood is that local body elections lay the foundation for the party to build on and become battle-ready by the time Assembly elections arrive.
These local body polls keep the party cadre at the village level in a state of readiness. If they are left alone, they drift away and getting them into action at a later stage might become difficult.
Groupism rearing its head?
Some of the leaders who have adopted a low profile seem to be averse to coming into public limelight as there is a possibility that their omissions and commissions when they were in power might surface. They may not want to face the public or media scrutiny while the party is at this stage now. This apart, there is also a buzz in the party that groupism is becoming more pronounced with the party being out of power.
It is said that unless these leaders roll up their sleeves and get into action, it would be difficult for the party to bounce back in time to face any major electoral challenge.
Staying away from party activities, especially during local body elections, will reduce their influence and weaken the party’s strength at the grassroots.
The second-rung and village-level leaders are taking a hard look at the option of switching to the Congress with the BRS leaders having more or less abandoned them.