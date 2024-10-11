‘Missing’ former ministers, MLAs cause anxiety in BRS

HYDERABAD: The gradual disappearance of scores of former BRS ministers and MLAs from the political scene is having a jarring impact on the pink party leadership.

They seem to have withdrawn into a cocoon and are not seen in their constituencies. They seem to be not taking part in any of the programmes that the party is coming up with. Their lack of interest in championing the cause of the party is having a demoralising effect on the BRS cadre, which the party cannot afford at this stage.

The party had won 88 seats in the 2018 Assembly elections and later on 12 Congress MLAs joined its ranks.

Cut to the 2023 elections, the BRS won just 39 seats. One legislator later died in a road accident. Soon after, 10 of its MLAs deserted the party and joined the ruling Congress. This has, for all practical purposes, brought the strength of the BRS down to 28.

The BRS leadership is wondering what has happened to the remaining 50 former MLAs, including a few former ministers.