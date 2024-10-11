Telangana: Woman ASI alleges harassment by senior, attempts suicide at police station

MEDAK: Alleging harassment by her senior, a woman assistant sub-inspector (ASI) attempted suicide in the Chilpiched police station late on Wednesday. A suicide note purportedly penned by the ASI, K Sudharani, accused Chilpiched SI Yadagiri of harassment.

According to the cops, a head constable noticed Sudharani trying to tie a stole (chunni) around her neck to end her life and shifted her to the Jogipet Government Hospital.

In a letter to the Superintendent of Police (SP), the ASI alleged that the SI would not allow her an off day. If she went home after working continuously for two to three days, Yadagiri would make a staffer call Sudharani up, asking her to come to work, she claimed, adding, “By the time I would reach the police station, I would have been marked absent in the attendance register.”

In the purported suicide note, the ASI also mentioned that she tried reaching the SP over the phone but was unsuccessful due to network issues. The SP has ordered an inquiry into the matter. A case has also been registered.

