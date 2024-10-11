Telugu women bid farewell to Saddula Bathukamma

HANAMKONDA: After worshipping the goddess for nine days, thousands of women bid farewell to the Saddula Bathukamma in the historic Warangal city on Thursday evening.

Women, donned in traditional attire, were seen carrying Bathukammas made with vibrant flowers like Celosia, Cassia, Marigold, Chrysanthemum, Luffa, flowers of the Pumpkin plant in Padmakshi and Thousand Pillar temples in Hanamkonda.

Keeping the cultural identity of Telangana alive, they gathered near the lakes, sang songs and paid tributes to the Goddess Gauri with reverence. They also offered each other Vayanam (turmeric goddess).

The roads leading to the Thousand Pillar, Padmakshi temples, Waddepalle, Bhadrakali lakes, Ursu gutta and several locations were lit up and drinking water facilities were provided by the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) for the devotees to celebrate the festival peacefully.

Warangal Police Commissionerate set up barricades and deployed a force at the Saddula Bathukamma immersion points in their limits.

Roads leading to important locations were cordoned off and the traffic was diverted through other routes.