IMD issues yellow alert for Telangana till October 18

HYDERABAD: After a cloudy morning, the city of Hyderabad experienced short but intense spells of rain on Monday afternoon. Areas like Secunderabad, Alwal, Miyapur, Lingampally, Serilingampally, Bachupally, Kukatpally, Gajularamaram, Tirumalgiri, Yapral, Shahpur, Bowenpally, Jeedimetla, Sainikpuri and Kompally experienced heavy downpours.

According to the TGDPS, the highest rainfall was recorded in Mulugu at 55.5 mm. Within the city, the highest rainfall was recorded at 22 mm in Quthbullapur.

The IMD said that a cyclonic circulation lies over west-central Bay of Bengal off south coastal Andhra and extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height.

The state will experience light to moderate rain or thundershowers ahead in the week. Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of around 30-40 kmph till October 18 for Nirmal, Nizamabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal.

For the next 48 hours, Hyderabad will experience light to moderate rain or thundershowers in the evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32 ° C and 24° C, respectively.