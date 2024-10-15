Minister Rajnath Singh, CM Revanth Reddy to lay foundation for VLF Radar Station in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the very low-frequency (VLF) radar station in the Damagundam forest area of Vikarabad district on Tuesday. With this development, the Indian Navy’s 15-year-long wait to establish the VLF radar station would come to an end. The VLF radar station is intended to communicate with ships and submarines using low frequency radio waves.

The backdrop: The Eastern Naval Command (ENC) had requested the State government to allot around 2,730 acres in Pudur and Damagundam villages in Vikarabad district, around 90 km from Hyderabad, to set up a very low frequency radar station. The process to acquire land and allot it to the Navy was started way back in 2008. The Navy selected Pudur mandal as a strategic location, as it could communicate with deployed units in the Indian Ocean, Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal.