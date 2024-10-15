Telangana CM Revanth has tricks up his sleeve to weaken pink party

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appears to have set in motion a new strategy to inveigle BRS MLAs into abandoning their party and joining the ranks of the Congress.

The recent appointments of BRS MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy as the government chief whip in the state Legislative Council, Serilingampally BRS MLA Arekapudi Gandhi as Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman and former Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy as advisor to the government on agriculture are intended to lure more BRS MLAs into the Congress camp.

As the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections are not very far off, it appears that the chief minister wants to entice opposition MLAs from the GHMC area. This appears to be the strategy in appointing Patnam Mahender Reddy and Arekapudi Gandhi as government chief whip in the council and PAC chairman respectively.

As Mahender Reddy and Gandhi are from two powerful communities — Reddy and Kamma — their presence in the Congress would havea beneficial effect on the party’s prospects of winning the GHMC elections.

In fact, Revanth had a spin-off benefit after a row ensued between Gandhi and the BRS workers following his appointment as PAC chairman. In the heat of the moment, BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy asked Gandhi, who represents the powerful Kamma community which has a large presence in Hyderabad, not to forget the fact that he migrated to Hyderabad from Andhra in search of livelihood.

The unwitting comments of Kaushik Reddy appear to be rankling in the minds of Andhraites who settled in Hyderabad and political observers wonder if this would have an impact on the prospects of the party on the day of elections to the GHMC.

Andhra voters

Though Pocharam Srinivas Reddy is from Nizamabad district, his appointment as advisor on agriculture might influence Andhra voters in Hyderabad in favour of the Congress as he had a long innings in the TDP before joining the BRS. He was elected to the Assembly several times on TDP ticket in the past.