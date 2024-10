HYDERABAD: Asserting that there was no scope for politics in matters of national security and development, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged people from varying political ideologies to come together for the progress of the nation. “When it comes to the security and sovereignty of the nation, all the people should rise above ideologies, religions and sects and become one,” he said.

Rajnath, along with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, laid the foundation stone for a Very Low Frequency (VLF) naval radar station in the Damagundam forest area of Vikarabad district on Tuesday. Addressing the gathering, the Union minister said the VLF station would expand the military capabilities of the country and prove to be a boon for the armed forces. He asserted that the high-tech VLF station, once operational, would not just be a military establishment, but also a strategic asset of national importance.

“Effective coordination between men and machines is becoming extremely important given the evolving methods of warfare. This VLF station is being built with the vision of securing our maritime interests. It will ensure secure and real-time communication between our ships and submarines with the command centres of the armed forces.

A foolproof communication [mechanism] is a decisive factor for victory. Without real-time communication, we cannot gain an edge despite having adequate equipment or manpower,” Rajnath explained.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Telangana government and the chief minister for their full support in facilitating the project.

Speaking on the occasion, Revanth said there would be no politics over national security issues. He criticised those opposing the VLF project, accusing them of spreading misconceptions. He stated that Telangana is taking a significant step forward in national defence, with Hyderabad serving as a hub for defence establishments. Addressing environmental concerns, he said, “We can only think about environmental protection if our country and its people are safe. Disputing a project of national security is inappropriate. Our government will fully support the VLF project.”

The chief minister also requested the Union minister to allow public access to the Ramalingeswara Swamy temple, located within the VLF station site.