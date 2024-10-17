Sridhar urges Centre to set up semiconductor units in Telangana

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Wednesday appealed to the Union government to establish semiconductor advanced packaging and manufacturing plants (APMP) and assembly, testing, marking and packaging (ATMP) units in Telangana under the Indian Semiconductor Mission (ISM).

Addressing the World Telecommunication Standardisation Assembly (WTSA) 2024 in New Delhi, the minister highlighted the state’s robust infrastructure, the presence of global tech giants and a thriving startup ecosystem, emphasising Telangana’s readiness to contribute to India’s vision of a USD 10 trillion economy.

He also highlighted Telangana’s capabilities as a leading hub for semiconductor and AI development. “As India moves towards over 1 billion smartphone users, 10 million electric vehicles, and 2 billion IoT devices, the demand for semiconductors will skyrocket. Telangana stands ready to lead this change, hosting global giants like NVIDIA, Qualcomm, and Broadcom, as well as dynamic startups for both local and global markets.

With our robust infrastructure, supportive policies, and a skilled workforce of over 3.5 lakh AI and semiconductor professionals, we are well-equipped to host advanced packaging and manufacturing plants (APMP) and assembly, testing, marking, and packaging (ATMP) units,” he said.

“Our vision is to achieve a USD 1 trillion economy while contributing to India’s goal of a USD 10 trillion economy,” the minister said while urging the Union government to leverage Telangana’s strengths in building a sustainable semiconductor ecosystem that will enhance India’s global technology leadership.