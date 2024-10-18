Group-I exam postponement challenge taken to Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: After a single judge refused to order cancellation of the postponement of the Group-I preliminary examination, the petitioners in the case — Gangula Damodar Reddy and seven others — filed a writ appeal before a division bench of the Telangana High Court on Thursday.

The writ appeals request the high court to set aside the order passed by Justice Pulla Karthik on October 15, 2024.

The key grievance raised by the appellants is that the single judge did not take into consideration the incorrect questions that appeared in the final answer key. They claim that the court limited its hearing to the questions they initially raised, overlooking other problematic questions.

The petitioners argue that the deletion of these incorrect questions would significantly impact the merit list and hence a chance to qualify for the Group-I main examination set for October 21, 2024.

The writ appeal is set to be taken up before a bench comprising Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice Laxmi Narayana Alisetti on Friday.