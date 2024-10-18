Release five pending DAs as Deepavali gift: BRS MLA Harish

HYDERABAD: BRS MLA and former minister T Harish Rao on Thursday demanded that the government release of five pending DAs ahead of the state Cabinet meeting on October 23.

“The pending Dearness Allowances (DAs), which amount to 17.29 per cent, should be released as a Deepavali gift without further delay,” he said.

He also reminded Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy that the Congress, in its election manifesto, had promised to clear the three DAs for government employees and pensioners immediately after coming to power.

The former finance minister said that the Union government had announced a 3% hike in DA for its employees as a Diwali gift and reminded the CM of the commitments made to government employees in the Congress election manifesto.

It has been 10 months since the Congress formed the government, and five DAs are still pending for teachers, employees and pensioners.

Harish also reminded the CM of the promises of abolition of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and restoration of the old pension system. This critical issue must be discussed and resolved in the upcoming Cabinet meeting on October 23, he said.