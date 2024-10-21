Telangana AEOs on warpath over ‘backbreaking’ survey

NALGONDA: Agriculture Extension Officers (AEOs) have announced that they would launch an agitation to protest against the alleged increased workload and harassment by higher officials in the department. The decision comes after they were informed that the department was planning to suspend 170 AEOs for allegedly neglecting to conduct digital crop survey.

The AEOs accused the state authorities of not following the guidelines issued by the Union government regarding the crop survey. Citing guidelines, they said that they should do the survey with support from officials from other departments. “But, we are being asked to do the strenuous task all alone,” they alleged.

The Central government has brought the Digital Agri Mission scheme with the aim of creating Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) in the agriculture sector. As part of this, in the first phase, 12 states have been selected. The main purpose of the digital crop survey is to take pictures of every plot of land in those states along with latitude and longitude and make an online database of the crops.

“The Agriculture department has ordered the AEOs to conduct a digital survey in Telangana and download a mobile app to know the guidelines and targets. The survey will map the crops being cultivated in each area,” the statement said. It added that the AEOs are directed to take selfies and photos from a distance of 20 metres upon visiting the fields and identify irrigation sources there.