Telangana became a reality due to efforts of all: TJS chief

NIZAMABAD: Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) founder/president and MLC Prof M Kodandaram on Sunday said that Telangana state became a reality due to the efforts of all the people and not just because of BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao.

He was speaking at a programme held at the TNGO office in Nizamabad.

“A separate Telangana state was a long-term dream of people. It took people’s participation in numerous agitations to realise that dream. Some people even sacrificed their lives to achieve statehood,” he said.

“The BRS and KCR’s supporters twist facts for their own benefits. But people are now becoming aware about the real facts behind the Telangana statehood movement and its history,” he said.

“There is a lot of difference between the current and the previous government. The current one is always ready to discuss any issue with all sections of the society,” he said.

Speaking about TSPSC Group-I candidates demanding postponement of examination, Kondaram opined that they should not participate in any kind of agitations.

“The government says that lathicharge against the agitators is not a solution to the problem. We have already made several representations to the government, which examined the issue from all angles. The candidates have also raised issues that are linked to several court cases and this should be discussed in depth,” he added.