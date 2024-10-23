Families of constables stage protest, demand ‘Ek Police’ system in Telangana

WARANGAL: The family members of the constables of the IV Battalion of Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) at Mamnoor staged a protest on Tuesday demanding ‘Ek Police’ implementation in the state.

The women and children raised slogans to eliminate differences in the police department. The women demanded for the ‘Ek Police,’ which is being implemented in Tamil Nadu, where the state recruited special police who after a certain period, are taken into law and order and civil policing.

In Telangana, the then BRS government had promised to change the distinctions in the police department and failed to implement the ‘Ek Police’ system. The Congress government should take the initiative for the implementation of it and eliminate the differences between the police department, they added.

They tried to take out a rally from Rangashaipet junction to Mamnoor SSP Office. However, the police convinced them to withdraw the stir.