KTR asks govt to complete Malakpet IT tower works

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday requested IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babdu to complete the construction of IT tower in Malakpet.

The former IT minister said that he laid the foundation for the Malakpet IT tower 11 months ago but there has been no progress on the project since then. “The IT tower, if completed, would provide direct and indirect employment to around 50,000 youth,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rama Rao, quoting a report, claimed that the state’s finances were managed “very well” during the BRS regime.

“The Congress is running a campaign with false claims that Telangana is bankrupt. Telangana become an unstoppable economic force under KCR’s decade-long leadership,” he said.

The BRS leader also reacted to the murder of a Congress worker in Jagtial district on Tuesday.

“A senior Congress leader & a former minister, MLC Jeevan Reddy Garu today is echoing what the rest of Telangana has been saying since the last few months. Law & Order in Telangana has been a major concern. Without a fulltime Home Minister and more importantly with police being kept entirely busy in political affairs, law enforcement is crippled. Hope wisdom prevails in political bosses and our efficient police officers are given a free hand to focus on their primary job of maintaining peace and harmony,” he posted on X.